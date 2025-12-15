Palantir Just Renewed Contract With France's Intelligence Agency

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) announced on Monday that it has renewed its contract with France’s DGSI for three years, extending a partnership that began nearly a decade ago.

The DGSI serves as France’s main domestic intelligence agency, overseeing counterterrorism, counterespionage, cybercrime, and national security threats.

The agreement covers Palantir’s software platform, along with integration, support, and operational assistance for daily use.

Regulatory Alignment And Local Operations

Palantir said its role remains clearly defined and fully aligned with French legal and regulatory requirements.

Additionally, the partnership supports France’s broader push toward greater technological autonomy.

A France-based team with local leadership continues to deliver and manage Palantir’s solutions for the intelligence agency.

These tools supported DGSI operations during major events, including the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Palantir also reaffirmed its commitment to providing reliable, mission-critical capabilities for national security.

Palantir stock gained 143% year-to-date, backed by its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), U.S. commercial revenue, and government contract wins.

U.S. Navy Partnership And ShipOS Rollout

Last week, Palantir partnered with the U.S. Navy to deploy its Foundry and AI Platform across shipbuilding operations under ShipOS.

The Navy approved up to $448 million to accelerate AI and autonomous adoption across the Maritime Industrial Base.

Moreover, Navy Secretary John Phelan and CEO Alex Karp said ShipOS modernizes outdated shipbuilding processes using real-time, data-driven software.

Early pilots delivered strong gains, cutting planning and review timelines from weeks to minutes.

Therefore, the Navy plans a phased rollout across submarine builders, shipyards, and key suppliers.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir Technologies shares were down 0.15% at $183.29 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

