Microsoft AI Chief Suleyman Calls Elon Musk A 'Bulldozer,' Praises Sam Altman As 'Courageous'

Mustafa Suleyman, the CEO of Microsoft AI (NASDAQ:MSFT) , offered his perspective on some of the key figures in the AI industry.

What Happened: Suleyman, who maintains regular communication with his industry counterparts, commended Sam Altman of OpenAI for his bravery and ambitious expansion of AI data centers. He voiced his belief in Altman’s capacity to handle OpenAI’s investment obligations, even though they significantly exceed its present revenue.

"He may well turn out to be one of the great entrepreneurs of our generation. He's certainly achieved a lot. He's building data centers at a faster rate than anyone in the industry, and if he can pull it off, it will be pretty dramatic," Suleyman said about Altman.

During an interview with Bloomberg, he expressed admiration for Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , describing him as an exceptional scientist and a skilled polymath.

Despite their competitive roles, Suleyman disclosed that they continue to be good friends and frequently keep in touch.

However, talking about Elon Musk, the CEO of xAI and co-founder of OpenAI, Suleyman characterized him as a “bulldozer” with “superhuman abilities to shape reality to his will”. He also valued Musk’s straightforward manner of expressing his views.

"He's kind of got superhuman capabilities to bend reality to his will and has, you know, pretty incredible track record. And somehow he sort of mostly manages to pull off what appears to be impossible," he said.

Why It Matters: The AI industry is a rapidly evolving field, and the insights of industry leaders like Suleyman provide valuable perspectives on the dynamics within the sector.

His comments on his peers not only highlight the collaborative spirit that exists among these industry leaders but also underscore the importance of bold leadership and innovation in driving the growth of AI technology.

Furthermore, Suleyman’s remarks about Musk and Altman’s roles at OpenAI suggest a recognition of the organization’s significant contributions to the AI landscape. This could potentially hint at future collaborations or competitive strategies within the industry.

