Burry's Nvidia Challenge, Shaq's Security Move, Bezos' Warning And More: This Week In Tech

As we head into the new week, let’s take a look at some of the most intriguing stories that unfolded over the past week. From a challenge to Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by Michael Burry to Elon Musk‘s shopping woes, here’s what you might have missed.

Michael Burry Requests Photos of Warehoused Nvidia GPUs

Over the weekend, Michael Burry, the investor made famous by “The Big Short” for forecasting the 2008 housing collapse, asked for evidence of stockpiled Nvidia Corp GPUs. This development came after an analysis on X questioned whether Jensen Huang’s statement about Blackwell shipments aligns with the company’s reported revenue and U.S. data-center capacity.

Shaq Skipped An $80K Security System, Invested In Startup Jeff Bezos Later Bought for $1 Billion

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has always taken an unconventional path to success. One of his smartest moves was not to overspend on a home security system. Shaq, a multimillionaire, found an $80,000 security quote too expensive and opted for a Ring camera from Best Buy. This decision eventually led to a lucrative investment.

Jeff Bezos: Employee Warned Me, "You Have Enough Ideas to Destroy Amazon"

At Italian Tech Week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared an early piece of feedback that changed his approach to invention. Despite being an inventor at heart, Bezos realized that not all ideas are beneficial to the company. This realization may have helped save Amazon from becoming its own worst enemy.

Elon Musk Can't Shop At Target Or CVS Like Others

For Elon Musk, even a quick trip to Target turns into a security scramble due to the immediate ‘can I have a selfie’ line that forms. This revelation came during an episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast,” where Musk discussed the challenges of being one of the most recognizable people on the planet.

Sean Duffy Says Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden Let Vehicle Prices "Run Wild"

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has criticized his Biden-era counterpart, Pete Buttigieg, for driving up vehicle prices and the policies surrounding EVs. Duffy shared that the previous administration had used policies to force people to purchase electric vehicles, leading to a 20% increase in vehicle prices in four years.

