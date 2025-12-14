Apple's 2025 App List, AI Stumble, Executive Exodus And More: This Week In Appleverse

As we head into the new week, let’s take a look at the top stories that made headlines over the past week.

Apple’s 2025 App List Snubs Elon Musk, Dominated By AI And Social Media

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) released its list of the most downloaded apps in the United States for 2025. The list is dominated by artificial intelligence and social media. Billionaire Elon Musk‘s companies were left off the list, with rivals taking the top spots.

OpenAI’s AI chatbot ChatGPT took the top spot, jumping from fourth to first place. Last year’s winner, Temu, didn’t even make it to the top 10.

“The list is a clear indication of the growing influence of AI and social media in our daily lives,” said an Apple spokesperson.

Disney Taps Longtime Apple Executive Jeff Williams For Board Seat

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) has nominated former Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams to join its board of directors. Williams, who retired from Apple in November after 27 years, has been nominated to stand for election as an independent director at Disney’s 2026 annual shareholders meeting.

His addition would expand Disney’s board from 10 to 11 members.

Trump Admin Sued By Immigration App For Forcing Apple With ‘Unconstitutional Threats’

The developer of ICEBlock, an app that monitored immigration enforcement activity, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. This comes two months after the app was pulled from Apple’s App Store.

The developer, Joshua Aaron, based in Texas, has filed a lawsuit against several Trump administration officials. He claims they effectively pressured Apple into removing the app.

China’s Phone Makers Smell Opportunity As Apple Stumbles On AI

Chinese smartphone makers are actively pushing apps that let users switch from the iPhone as they race to gain market share. This comes as Apple struggles to roll out artificial intelligence features in the world’s largest smartphone market.

China’s top five domestic phone brands now promote tools that simplify moving data from Apple’s iOS or allow their devices to work alongside Apple products.

These campaigns gained momentum as China’s internet regulator delayed approval of Apple’s planned AI feature rollout due to geopolitical tensions with the U.S.

Executive Exodus Hits Apple

Apple is witnessing a major reshuffle in its top management, with several key personnel and engineers exiting the company. The departures, which include the heads of artificial intelligence and interface design, represent an unprecedented level of turnover in Apple’s executive suite.

The company’s general counsel and head of governmental affairs are also on their way out. These exits have sparked concerns about Apple’s future, especially in the realm of artificial intelligence, an area where the tech giant has struggled to establish a strong foothold.

Johny Srouji, the senior vice president of hardware technologies, is reportedly mulling over leaving the company. If Srouji decides to leave, it could lead to further instability in Apple’s executive team and potentially disrupt the company’s highly-valued in-house chips initiative, reports Bloomberg.

