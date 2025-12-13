Mustafa Suleyman Says Elon Musk Has 'Superhuman Capabilities,' Calls Him 'Bulldozer'

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI (NASDAQ:MSFT), recently discussed his views on fellow AI leaders.

Suleyman, during a Bloomberg interview, said he frequently communicates with industry peers, including Sam Altman of OpenAI, Dario Amodei of Anthropic, and Demis Hassabis of Google DeepMind.

Suleyman Calls Musk A ‘Bulldozer'

When asked about Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Suleyman described him as a “bulldozer” capable of achieving the seemingly impossible.

"He's kind of got superhuman capabilities to bend reality to his will," Suleyman said during the interview.

Suleyman Praises Sam Altman

Suleyman, who co-founded DeepMind with Hassabis, lauded Altman for his boldness in expanding OpenAI’s data centers. Despite concerns over OpenAI’s financial obligations, he believes Altman could emerge as a leading entrepreneur of this era.

Regarding Hassabis, Suleyman praised him as a remarkable scientist and polymath, recognizing his substantial contributions to AI. Despite their competitive roles, Suleyman and Hassabis maintain a friendly rapport, exchanging messages about recent accomplishments.

Advancements In AI

The comments from Mustafa Suleyman come at a time when concerns about the rapid advancement of AI technologies are mounting. Suleyman has previously warned against pursuing autonomous superintelligence, emphasizing that it should not be the goal because of the challenges of aligning it with human values.

In the backdrop of Suleyman’s praise for Sam Altman, Microsoft Corp. has been making significant investments in AI infrastructure. The company announced a historic expansion in Canada, committing billions to new infrastructure and digital sovereignty initiatives.

Furthermore, Microsoft has been vocal about the need for multiple winners in the AI sector to avoid a “road to nowhere,” as stated by CEO Satya Nadella.

