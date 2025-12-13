Mark Cuban Warns AI Will Decide Corporate Survival, Says Companies That Fail To Master It 'Used To Be In Business'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban warned Saturday that artificial intelligence (AI) will determine which companies survive in the future, issuing a blunt message to businesses that fail to adapt.

Cuban’s AI Warning On Business Survival

Cuban posted on X, drawing a sharp distinction between companies that successfully adopt artificial intelligence and those that do not.

"There will be 2 types of companies in the future," Cuban wrote. "Those that are great at AI, and those that used to be in business."

See Also: What Were Biggest Challenges CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz Faced To Turn His Cloud Bet Into $127.78 Billion Giant

Cuban Warns AI Will Separate Winners From Others

Earlier this year, Cuban also warned at Arizona State University that companies failing to adopt AI would be left behind.

He said the future would belong to businesses that excel at AI, while others risk going out of business.

Cuban urged students to embrace AI tools like ChatGPT, saying those who master the technology would gain an advantage across industries.

He added that AI would create opportunities, but companies, jobs, and universities that don't adapt could be overtaken.

Tech Leaders Debate AI's Impact On Jobs

Earlier this month, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google CEO Sundar Pichai said AI tools might soon make decisions for users, from guiding investments to reviewing medical treatments, potentially acting as agents within a year.

He noted AI could take on complex tasks now handled by corporate leaders, while eliminating some jobs and changing others.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella said that fully AI-managed companies were still far off, emphasizing the need for human oversight in assigning tasks to AI.

In October, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk predicted that AI would replace all jobs.

Former Google X executive Mo Gawdat warned that AI, especially artificial general intelligence (AGI), could eventually threaten even top performers and executives, challenging anyone who was not the absolute best at their work.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock