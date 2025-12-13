Jeff Bezos Once Revealed His Fantasy Job, But Admits He's 'Super Slow' At It: Amazon Founder Says He's 'Glamorized' That Line Of Work In His Mind

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos once revealed in a conversation with his brother that his dream job isn't running a trillion-dollar tech empire but crafting slow, high-end cocktails behind a bar.

Bezos Says His Dream Job Isn't Tech — It's Bartending

In a 2017 discussion with his brother, Mark Bezos, the Amazon founder opened up about the unlikely "fantasy" job when Mark asked him what he would love to do if money weren't a factor.

Bezos laughed and admitted that his brother already knew the answer — bartending. "I pride myself on my craft cocktails. I do have this fantasy that I want to be a bartender," he said.

The Amazon founder noted that he has "glamorized the job" in his mind, but he loves talking to people and perfecting the art of a well-made drink.

It's A Fantasy — Bezos Admits He'd Be Terrible At The Pace

While he enjoys making drinks, Bezos acknowledged he's far from bartender material.

He told Mark that he tends to take his time when crafting cocktails and would never survive the speed required in a real bar.

"I'm super slow," he joked, noting that his imagined bar would have to charge premium prices to make up for how long each drink would take.

Bezos also said he'd need a sign behind him spelling out the deal for customers: "You can have it good or you can have it fast."

Notably, before rising to fame on "Shark Tank," Mark Cuban worked as a bartender in Dallas at a spot called Elan, but soon discovered he wasn't suited to taking orders from others.

Amazon Legacy And The College Moment That Changed His Career Path

Bezos currently has a net worth of $253 billion, making him rank fourth on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. He founded the e-commerce giant in 1994, which now carries a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion.

In 2021, he stepped down as Amazon's chief executive officer.

Bezos also owns The Washington Post and founded Blue Origin, a space company focused on making space travel safer and more affordable.

The Amazon founder previously also said that he was studying to become a theoretical physicist. Because I wanted to be a theoretical physicist and so I went to Princeton and I was a really good student," he said in a 2018 conversation.

However, a math problem, which he and his roommate were having trouble solving, made him realize that he would never become a great theoretical physicist.

