ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet says lithography stays central as chipmakers build more powerful artificial intelligence chips.

• ASML Holding stock is showing weakness. Why is ASML stock retreating?

Fouquet told Bloomberg on Friday that the company will focus on resolution, accuracy and productivity for years.

Thanks to Extreme Ultraviolet lithography or EUV, ASML understands customer needs for roughly the next 10 to 15 years.

Also Read: Key AI Chip Supplier ASML Deepens Ties With Samsung and SK hynix in South Korea

Fouquet said lithography alone cannot meet future transistor density demands; therefore, ASML will also pursue advanced 3D packaging to stack chips and increase density.

AI, Packaging, Market Impact

Fouquet highlighted ASML's investment in Mistral to use AI internally.

He said AI speeds software development and reduces engineers' time in the field.

Moreover, AI helps improve machine performance by analyzing operational data.

Fouquet rejected the idea of an AI industry bubble, calling industrial AI a long-term opportunity.

He added that hyperscaler spending will convert into real equipment orders over time.

Finally, he warned that more companies will enter, and later consolidation may follow.

ASML stock has risen over 57% year-to-date, reflecting strong demand for EUV tools.

The hyperscalar spend on AI prompted chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (NYSE:TSM) to splurge on advanced nodes for powerful graphics processing units and AI accelerators.

ASML Price Action: ASML Holding stock traded down 3.05% at 1,088.56 on Friday.

Read Next:

Photo: Skorzewiak via Shutterstock