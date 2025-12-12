Oracle Pushes Back On OpenAI Data Center Delay Claims

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) stock declined Friday as markets weighed execution risks around the company’s rapidly scaling AI and cloud capacity buildout.

The pullback followed a Bloomberg report that said Oracle has shifted timelines for several OpenAI data centers to 2028 from 2027, citing labor and material shortages, according to people familiar with the work.

Moreover, the company is still executing a $300 billion contract to supply computing capacity for OpenAI’s models.

Also Read: Semiconductor Stocks Sell Off After Oracle’s Results Spoil AI Party

Despite the reported timeline changes, the U.S. projects remain on an aggressive schedule and are expected to rank among the largest data centers globally once completed, the report added.

Oracle Co-CEO Clay Magouyrk said the company remains confident in its ability to deliver capacity worldwide.

He added that the first data center Oracle is developing for OpenAI in Abilene, Texas, remains on track, with more than 96,000 Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips already delivered.

Oracle Pushes Back On Delay Narrative

Oracle later pushed back on the delay narrative in a statement cited by Reuters, saying site selection and delivery timelines were established in close coordination with OpenAI following execution of the agreement and were jointly agreed upon.

The company said there have been no delays to any sites required to meet its contractual commitments and that all milestones remain on track.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were down 3.08% at $192.72 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock