Nio's ET5 Gets Fresh Purple Makeover In New Limited Editions

Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) shares moved little during Friday's premarket session as investors assessed fresh product updates and the recently-revealed European delivery news.

The electric vehicle maker continues pushing new models and overseas expansion despite softer year-end demand conditions across global auto markets.

The China-based automaker plans to unveil limited-edition versions of its ET5 sedan and ET5 Touring wagon next week, aiming to stimulate interest during a challenging sales period, according to CnEV Post.

Limited Editions Target Style-Conscious Buyers

Nio confirmed the upcoming launch through its mobile app, announcing a Dec. 16 debut for the special-edition models.

The company will offer both vehicles with an exclusive purple exterior package designed to stand out in showrooms, CnEV Post adds.

Nio has not disclosed performance upgrades or pricing changes for the limited-run vehicles.

The company instead emphasized design differentiation as a way to refresh consumer interest without altering its broader lineup strategy.

The standard ET5 and ET5 Touring received refreshed versions earlier this year. Nio kept the starting price unchanged at 298,000 Chinese yuan ($42,221.30), including the battery, following the May rollout.

European Deliveries Expand Footprint

Beyond China, Nio has started delivering its Firefly electric vehicle across several European countries.

The company shared the update on Weibo, highlighting its latest push into overseas markets.

According to the company, deliveries are now underway in the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Denmark, and Greece.

Nio also opened reservations and test-drive programs in Portugal and Austria.

The Firefly EV enters Europe with competitive pricing. The model sells for about 29,900 euros ($35,053.71), while Norwegian buyers pay roughly 279,900 kroner.

Range And Battery Details

Nio equips the Firefly with a 42.1 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery. The setup delivers more than 205 miles of range under WLTP testing standards.

The company positions the Firefly as an accessible option for urban drivers seeking range reliability and lower ownership costs. Nio hopes the model will broaden brand recognition outside China.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were unchanged at $5.13 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

