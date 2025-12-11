Elon Musk-Led Tesla's US Sales Fall 23% To Near 4-Year Low In November As Domestic Demand Shrinks Amid Trump's Anti-EV Stance

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) recorded a marked decline in U.S. sales during November to a near four-year low.

Tesla Sales Fell 23%

The company sold 39,800 units in the U.S. during November, a 23% year-on-year decline from the 51,513 units it sold in the previous year, Reuters reported on Thursday. The figures represent the automaker's lowest tally since January 2022.

Tesla's market share in the U.S. EV sector rose to over 56.7% from 43.1% as legacy automakers scaled back their EV efforts.

Tesla is offering 0% financing on its models, which, according to Shawn Campbell, an expert cited in the report, wouldn't happen if there was a demand for the vehicles. He added that the solution would be to introduce "new, fresh models.”

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Standard Models, Falling Sales

The news comes amid Tesla offering trimmed-down, affordable trims of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles under the ‘Standard' moniker, retailing for $36,990 and $39,990, respectively.

The recent sales decline isn't exclusive to the U.S., as the company also reported a marked decline in European sales in October, recording 6,964 new registrations. The figure illustrates a 48.5% year-on-year decline from October 2024’s 13,519 units it registered.

It's worth noting that Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) also recorded a 60% drop in EV sales during November, with the company's F-150 Lightning EV Pickup Truck's sales falling sharply by over 72% during the month.

Trump Admin Decries EV Mandate Amid CAFE Rollback

EV sales in the U.S. have also been affected due to a shift in policy, as the Trump administration relaxed Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, touting affordability. Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy decried the previous Biden administration's "backdoor EV mandate" due to decisions taken by the then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.80% to $446 during After-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

