International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE:IBM) and Pearson, Plc (NYSE:PSO) announced a global partnership Thursday to create AI-powered learning products for companies, public institutions, and educators worldwide.

The collaboration pairs IBM’s watsonx technology with Pearson’s expertise in lifelong learning. Pearson research estimates that inefficient career transitions and skills mismatches will cost the U.S. economy $1.1 trillion annually.

As AI reshapes job roles, the firms aim to deliver faster, more adaptive learning solutions. The new tools will be built using watsonx Orchestrate and watsonx Governance.

IBM will also help Pearson develop a custom AI learning platform, similar to IBM Consulting Advantage, that blends human expertise with AI assistants and agents to enhance productivity, workflows, and data-driven decision-making.

Expanded Access

Pearson becomes IBM’s primary strategic partner for customer upskilling and workforce transformation. IBM’s global clients and its 270,000 employees will gain access to Pearson’s learning products, including Credly for digital credentialing, Faethm for workforce planning, and Pearson Professional Assessments, which delivers IBM’s certification exams globally.

The companies will also explore tools to verify AI agents’ capabilities before deployment, combining IBM’s responsible AI expertise with Pearson’s learning and credentialing strengths.

Executive Commentary

“Technology is evolving faster than human skills can keep pace. To close this gap, learning must be embedded seamlessly into the flow of work,” said Omar Abbosh, CEO of Pearson. “Together with IBM, we’re building trusted AI-powered learning tools that will help people and organizations adapt, learn, and thrive in a world of constant change.”

Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM, said, “Whether you’re leading a company or just graduating, everyone needs to build new skills for the AI era. IBM and Pearson are bringing AI-powered education to more organizations to help people learn faster.”

IBM Price Action: IBM shares were down 0.14% at $312.24 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock