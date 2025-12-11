Disney Taps Longtime Apple Executive Jeff Williams For Board Seat In Major Tech-Focused Shift

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) has nominated former Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams to join its board of directors.

Disney Taps Apple Veteran

On Wednesday, the Chairman of the Board at Disney announced in a press release that Williams, who retired from Apple in November after 27 years, has been nominated to stand for election as an independent director at its 2026 annual shareholders meeting.

His addition would expand Disney's board from 10 to 11 members.

James Gorman, Disney's board chairman, called Williams "a highly accomplished executive who for decades helped steward one of the most innovative and admired companies that serves billions of consumers across the globe."

He said Williams' "proven leadership and unique experience at the intersection of technology, global operations and product design" will be valuable as Disney advances its tech-driven initiatives.

Williams Highlights Disney's Blend Of Innovation, Imagination

In a statement, Williams said he has "long admired Disney's legacy of pairing imagination with innovation."

He added, "It is an honor to be nominated to the board of this storied company. I look forward to working with Disney's talented leadership team and contributing to the company's ongoing journey of creativity and excellence."

Williams played a key role in shaping Apple's operations and product strategy.

He oversaw global supply chain and services, led the Apple Watch program, directed the company's health and fitness initiatives, and assumed responsibility for Apple's design organization after Jony Ive's departure.

Disney Extends Kimmel Through 2027 After Brief Suspension

Disney extended Jimmy Kimmel's ABC late-night contract for one year, keeping his show on air through May 2027, months after briefly suspending him over remarks about GOP activist Charlie Kirk.

The deal had been reached earlier but was announced later amid backlash and criticism from former President Donald Trump.

Kimmel returned in late September to his biggest audience in years, and his comeback monologue drew 23 million YouTube views.

The renewal comes as late-night programs struggle to retain viewers in an era increasingly dominated by digital platforms.

