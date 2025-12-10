Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN) stock rose after the company announced a $50-plus million investment to expand U.S. manufacturing capacity in Virginia.

The move positions the power-management firm to meet surging data-center demand driven by rapid AI and cloud growth.

The company says it will build a 350,000-square-foot facility near Richmond to produce critical power-distribution equipment for data centers.

Also Read: Intel, AMD And Texas Instruments Sued Over Chips Allegedly Ending Up In Russian Weapons

Eaton aims to boost output and create about 200 new local jobs starting in 2026.

According to Benzinga Pro, ETN stock has lost over 3.32% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) .

Eaton will manufacture static transfer switches, power distribution units, and remote power panels at the new site.

The expanded capacity responds to a record number of new data-center approvals in Virginia this year.

Strategic Significance

The new campus will more than double Eaton's footprint in the Richmond area, the company said.

Consolidating and upgrading production across static power infrastructure aims to support data centers handling increasing AI-driven workloads and deliver scalable power solutions to North American customers.

Since 2023, Eaton has invested over $1.2 billion in North American manufacturing.

This Virginia investment reflects its broader push to support rising demand for electrification and data infrastructure.

Virginia's state leadership welcomed the announcement. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the expansion underscores local companies' readiness to meet growing power requirements.

Henrico's economic development officials added that the project strengthens the region's manufacturing base and job market.

ETN Price Action: Eaton Corp. shares were up 1.41% at $346.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock