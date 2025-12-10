Howard Marks Weighs In On AI Frenzy: Don't Go All-In Or All-Out Amid Debt-Funded 'Winner-Take-All' Risks

Howard Marks, co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, officially labeled the artificial intelligence (AI) boom a “bubble” in a memo released Tuesday, but with a crucial caveat: avoiding the sector completely could be as dangerous as betting the house on it.

AI’s ‘Irrational Exuberance’ With A Kernel Of Truth

In his latest memo, titled “Is it a Bubble?,” Marks characterizes the current market sentiment as “irrational exuberance.”

However, he distinguishes the AI craze from “mean-reverting” financial fads, categorizing it instead as an “inflection bubble.”

Much like the railroad or internet booms, he argues that the capital currently being incinerated is “carpet-bombing” the future with essential infrastructure.

Marks warns that even productive bubbles inevitably inflict pain on investors who overpay. He notes that while the technology will likely change the world, the vast majority of early investments will be wiped out.

“The excesses accelerate the adoption of the technology in a way that wouldn't occur in their absence,” Marks writes. “The key is to not be one of the investors whose wealth is destroyed in the process of bringing on progress.”

Debt In A Winner-Take-All Market

The memo's sharpest warning concerns the shift from equity-funded innovation to aggressive debt financing. Marks highlights the rise of “circular deals” and off-balance-sheet Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) as signs of overheating.

He argues that leverage is uniquely dangerous in the AI sector because it is likely a “winner-take-all” competition. While an equity investor might hold a basket of stocks where one massive winner covers the losers, a debt investor faces a different math.

“The precise opposite is true of a diversified pool of debt exposures,” Marks writes. “You'll only make your coupon on the winner, and that will be grossly insufficient to compensate for the impairments you'll experience on the debt of the losers.”

Call For Moderation

Despite the warnings, Marks advises against sitting on the sidelines, given AI’s transformative potential. He concludes that the only prudent strategy is a “moderate position,” balancing the fear of missing out with the fear of loss.

“No one should go all-in without acknowledging that they face the risk of ruin,” Marks cautions. “But by the same token, no one should stay all-out and risk missing out on one of the great technological steps forward.”

Market Delivers Positive Returns In 2025 So Far

The S&P 500 index has advanced 16.56% year-to-date, whereas the Dow Jones index returned 12.19% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 22.28% in the same period.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were higher in premarket on Wednesday. The SPY was up 0.066% at $683.49, while the QQQ advanced 0.042% to $625.31, according to Benzinga Pro data.

