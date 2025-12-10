OpenAI Appoints Ex-Slack CEO As Chief Revenue Officer To Drive Enterprise Expansion

OpenAI has appointed Denise Dresser as its new Chief Revenue Officer to lead the expansion of its enterprise business.

Dresser to Lead OpenAI's Revenue Strategy

Dresser, who was previously the CEO of Slack, will now be responsible for OpenAI’s global revenue strategy, including enterprise sales and customer success, the AI firm said on Tuesday.

Her extensive experience in leading the integration of Slack with Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) following its $27.7 billion acquisition in 2021 is expected to be a significant asset to OpenAI.

Fidji Simo, OpenAI's CEO of Products, said the company is on a path to bring AI tools to millions of workers across industries. She noted that Denise has previously led similar transformations and that her experience will support OpenAI's goal of making AI useful, reliable, and accessible for businesses everywhere.

Revenue Role Critical Amid Cost Crunch

The appointment of Dresser comes at a time when OpenAI faces steep infrastructure and operational costs, making revenue generation crucial. As a result, the Chief Revenue Officer's role is critical, not just to drive growth, but to establish a sustainable revenue model aligned to the company's large-scale operations.

In a podcast, CEO Sam Altman revealed that the company’s revenue far exceeded the widely cited $13 billion annual estimate, which could reach $100 billion by 2027.

This was followed by a recently reported Code Red pivot where the company paused its monetization roadmap to focus on product quality, which includes the integration of search ads, "agentic" shopping features, and the "Pulse" personal assistant.

OpenAI is urgently shifting resources to address ChatGPT's latency and reasoning issues amid growing pressure from Google's rapidly rising Gemini 3, which has quickly eaten into its market share since its launch.

