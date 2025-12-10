Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has launched its Golden Cable initiative, a program aimed at accelerating active electrical cable (AEC) development as hyperscalers expand AI infrastructure.

The effort provides validated designs, advanced firmware, and engineering support to help partners bring high-performance AECs to market faster.

The initiative targets growing demands for short-reach copper connections as AI workloads push rack densities and bandwidth needs higher.

Marvell said its open architecture allows partners to scale production and customize features while ensuring interoperability across leading platforms.

“As AI infrastructure scales at an unprecedented pace, the need for open, high-performance AEC interconnect solutions has never been more critical,” said Xi Wang, senior vice president and general manager of Marvell’s Connectivity Business Unit.

Partners including Foxconn Interconnect Technology and Luxshare Technology say the program shortens design cycles and accelerates adoption of 1.6T connectivity.

Analyst firm 650 Group forecasts the AEC market will rise from $644 million in 2025 to $1.4 billion by 2029, driven by rapid AI cluster growth.

Stock Pressure as Benchmark Flags Amazon Losses

Marvell shares have fallen 20% year-to-date and came under renewed pressure Monday after Benchmark downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.

The firm said the company likely lost Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trainium 3 and Trainium 4 chip designs to Alchip, citing increased competitive pressures.

Benchmark expects slower growth as Amazon shifts technology development to other partners, though ongoing Trainium 2 shipments should support near-term results.

Long-Term AI Roadmap Remains Intact

Despite concerns surrounding Amazon’s next-generation chip programs, Marvell said its major customer engagements with both Amazon and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) remain on track for significant ramps beginning in 2026.

JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur reiterated an Overweight rating, pointing to the company’s broader AI chip pipeline.

Management said it continues efforts to secure Trainium 3 orders at AWS and expects Microsoft’s Maia AI chip program to scale in late 2026.

Marvell also projects that new AI chip wins will drive long-term growth, including a path toward $2 billion in annual XPU attach revenue by 2028.

MRVL Price Action: MRVL shares were up 1.35% at $90.10 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

