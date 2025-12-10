Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) posted strong November 2025 revenue growth, underscoring sustained demand for its advanced chips used by customers such as Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) , even as near-term results reflected typical month-to-month volatility.

On Wednesday, Taiwan Semiconductor reported November 2025 net revenue of approximately 343.61 billion New Taiwanese dollars, representing a 24.5% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase.

The topline declined 6.5% month-over-month. For January through November 2025, the net revenue rose 32.8% Y/Y to 3.47 trillion New Taiwanese dollars.

AI Demand Drives Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor stock has gained 54% year-to-date, driven by demand for its advanced chips, fueling the AI boom.

Taiwan Semiconductor is ramping up its 2-nanometer fab footprint, investing heavily in new facilities and advanced packaging to capture surging AI-driven demand and boost long-term growth.

It is also ramping up capacity and outsourcing parts of its Chip on Wafer on Substrate (CoWoS) advanced packaging to unlock more value as AI chip demand overwhelms its facilities, helping it capture rising orders from major customers like Nvidia, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) .

Taiwan Semiconductor bagged close to 147 billion New Taiwan dollars ($4.71 billion) in government subsidies over the past two years, with support from the U.S., Japan, Germany, and China backing its global expansion.

Fourth-Quarter Outlook

Taiwan Semiconductor guided fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $32.20 billion to $33.40 billion, versus the $31.97 billion analyst consensus estimate.

It expects a quarterly gross margin of 59% to 61% and operating profit margins of 49% to 51%.

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.64% at $305.33 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $311.36, according to Benzinga Pro data.

