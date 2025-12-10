This Under-The-Radar Broadcom Competitor Is Starting To Rev Up: Growth Score Spikes

This relatively little-known semiconductor company that competes against the likes of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is starting to level up as a picks-and-shovels play in the AI infrastructure segment.

The company in question is Delaware-based Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) , which has seen a surge in its Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings over the past week.

Under-The-Radar Semiconductor Stock Sees Uptick

The Growth score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is primarily assessed based on a company’s historic growth profile. It takes into account the pace of earnings and revenue growth, with equal importance given to both short and long-term trends, before being ranked as a percentile relative to all other stocks.

A surge in a stock’s growth score is thus indicative of a strong recent quarterly performance, lifting long-term growth metrics and improving rankings as a result.

1. Marvell Technology Inc.

Marvell Technology has seen its Growth score surge from 62.11 to 75.79 within the span of a week, just days after the company’s third-quarter earnings results, when it reported $2.08 billion in revenue, up 36.74% year-over-year, and a profit of $0.76 per share, both ahead of analyst consensus estimates.

Analysts have since responded with a wave of ratings upgrades and increases in the price targets, with the consensus average of $110.08, an upside of 23.82% from current levels.

On Tuesday, the company debunked speculations that it had lost business from Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) , stating that its business from the tech giants remains on track to ramp in 2026.

The stock scores high on Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

