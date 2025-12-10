Sam Altman Sounds Alarm As ChatGPT Explodes Globally: 'Rate Of Change' Sparks AI Anxiety, Job Fears

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has warned that the world may be struggling to keep pace with the breathtaking speed of artificial intelligence (AI) as ChatGPT's global reach accelerates faster than any technology in modern history.

AI Adoption Is Outpacing Society's Ability To Adapt

On Tuesday, The Tonight Show, Altman said the explosive growth of AI has created both opportunity and risk, arguing that the world is being forced to adjust faster than ever before.

"One of the things that I'm worried about is just the rate of change that's happening in the world right now," he said.

He added, "This is a three-year-old technology. No other technology has ever been adopted by the world this fast."

He warned that pushing the technology forward without strong safeguards could backfire. "Making sure that we introduce this to the world in a responsible way … you could imagine us getting that wrong," he said.

AI Job Fears Rise Amid Big Tech Race

Altman's remarks come as OpenAI ramps up development efforts amid intensifying pressure from rivals, including Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and Anthropic.

Some AI leaders have warned that automation could wipe out large portions of entry-level white-collar work.

Altman acknowledged the disruption but expressed confidence in adaptation.

"The rate at which jobs will change over may be pretty fast. I have no doubt that we'll figure out all new jobs to do," he said.

AI Job Impact Sparks Debate Among Tech Leaders And Experts

AI was rapidly reshaping workplaces, raising questions about job loss and productivity.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said AI could soon act as an agent for users, handling complex tasks and replacing some corporate roles.

In September, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton warned that automation could trigger widespread unemployment, enriching a few while disadvantaging most workers.

He criticized AI companies for prioritizing short-term profits and dismissed universal basic income proposals as inadequate.

Evidence suggested AI was already limiting opportunities for recent graduates, though some sectors, like healthcare, could benefit from improved efficiency.

Kevin O'Leary argued it was creating better, higher-paying opportunities by eliminating repetitive work.

The debate highlights a growing divide: whether AI is a productivity tool or a disruptive force reshaping jobs, wages, and economic fairness.

