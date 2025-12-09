Elon Musk's X Says 'Not Our Choice' Even As Australia's Prime Minister Calls It A 'Proud Day' After Imposing Under 16 Social Media Ban

Australia has become the first country to bar children under 16 from using major social platforms, forcing Elon Musk's X and several other tech giants to lock out millions of young users overnight.

Australia Pushes Through Landmark Teen Social Media Ban

The law, which took effect at midnight Wednesday, requires platforms including TikTok, YouTube, a subsidiary a Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google, Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) Instagram and Facebook and X to block underage users or risk fines of up to AUD 49.5 million ($33 million), reported Reuters.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a "proud day," saying this will make a significant difference for families and urged teens to spend the summer trying a new hobby or picking up a book rather than scrolling endlessly.

Tech Companies Push Back — But Comply

Musk's X was the last platform to fall in line, publishing a statement hours before the deadline acknowledging it would obey the law.

"It’s not our choice – it’s what the Australian law requires," the platform said on its website, adding that it removes anyone who doesn't meet age requirements.

Global Regulators Eye Australia's Model: Inman Grant

Previously, Australia's eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, said she was hesitant about what she called a "blunt-force" strategy, but added that gradual solutions had not worked.

She noted that other countries are paying close attention to Australia's decision, calling it "the first domino" in a wider international push to rein in major tech platforms.

In November, Malaysia revealed that beginning Jan. 1, 2026, the minimum age to open a social media account will increase to 16.

Which Social Media Platforms Are Exempt From Australia's Teen Ban

Enacted in late 2024, the law also requires platforms such as Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) and Twitch to take "reasonable steps" to prevent users under 16 from registering accounts.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner clarified that some platforms—including Discord, Roblox, WhatsApp, Google Classroom, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) , Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MSFT) GitHub and YouTube Kids—are not considered age-restricted social media and are therefore exempt from the ban.

