Like Music Videos? Spotify Rolls Out Beta Music Video Feature In US, Canada

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) is expanding its content and features to deepen user engagement and drive greater value from its platform.

Spotify announced Tuesday that it is expanding music videos to Premium users in the U.S. and Canada to deepen engagement and unlock more value from its platform by turning passive listeners into more active, loyal fans.

The company now gives subscribers access to official music videos, live performances, and covers, using video to increase repeat streams, saves, and shares while strengthening how artists connect with audiences.

By adding "switch to video" and discovery features across devices, Spotify increases time spent in-app, boosts fan interaction, and creates new opportunities for monetization as the catalog continues to scale.

Spotify stock gained 33% year-to-date.

Premium Price Hike

A November report indicated Spotify is preparing to raise U.S. subscription prices in early 2026, a move JPMorgan analysts estimate could generate an additional $500 million in annual revenue.

The streaming giant aims to reverse slipping monetization per user and appease record labels demanding inflation adjustments just as incoming co-CEOs Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström take the helm.

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended Spotify stock as a buy, calling it "a great subscription business."

SPOT Price Action: Spotify Technology shares were up 3.42% at $591.91 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

