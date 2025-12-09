Smart,Phone,With,The,Google,Cloud,Logo,Is,A,Google
December 9, 2025 12:25 PM 2 min read

Google Cloud Makes Enterprises AI-Ready With Nutanix NC2

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud announced Tuesday it has made Nutanix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTNX) Cloud Clusters platform generally available.

The launch expands hybrid-cloud options for enterprises seeking to modernize critical applications without rebuilding existing workloads.

Nutanix said organizations can now run Nutanix Cloud Clusters, or NC2, directly on Google Compute Engine as part of a long-term collaboration between the two companies.

NC2 enables businesses to shift regulated, specialized and mission-critical applications to Google Cloud while maintaining consistent performance and operations.

The platform supports mobility between on-premises Nutanix environments and Google Cloud, allowing organizations to modernize at their own pace.

Company executives said NC2 helps teams avoid the time-consuming process of re-architecting applications.

Users can move workloads across environments with the same tools and policies, lowering friction across hybrid deployments.

Unlocking AI And Data Capabilities

Google Cloud’s data services and AI models integrate directly with applications running on NC2.

The companies said this alignment lets customers use offerings such as BigQuery, Gemini Enterprise and Vertex AI to accelerate analytics and machine-learning development.

“The General Availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Google Cloud is a significant milestone empowering our joint customers to become AI-ready,” said Saveen Pakala, VP of Product Management for Hybrid Cloud at Nutanix.

A senior technology leader at a global energy company said the ability to operate workloads on-premises and on Google Cloud without rewriting applications provides meaningful flexibility.

Key Operational Advantages

Nutanix highlighted several benefits tied to the expanded offering.

Those include seamless disaster-recovery options, consistent operations across environments, and the ability to scale cloud capacity during peak demand.

License portability also gives enterprises more control over long-term cloud investments.

Simplified Management

Both on-premises systems and Google Cloud deployments are managed through Nutanix Prism Central, which gives IT leaders a unified operational interface.

Nutanix said this reduces training needs and cuts the complexity of hybrid-cloud workflows.

Nutanix added that NC2 licensing will soon be available through Google Cloud Marketplace. That integration will allow customers to apply existing spending commitments toward Nutanix software and consolidate billing.

GOOGL Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 0.48% at $315.23 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $328.83, according to Benzinga Pro data.

