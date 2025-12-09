Microsoft Pours Billions Into AI Push, Announcing Historic Expansion In Canada

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is making a sweeping push to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence footprint, committing billions of dollars to new infrastructure, digital sovereignty initiatives, and global data center buildouts.

Microsoft Canada is making its largest-ever investment in the country, committing $19 billion CAD between 2023 and 2027, including over $7.5 billion CAD in the next two years.

The company is building new digital and AI infrastructure, with capacity coming online in the second half of 2026, while launching a company-wide initiative to strengthen Canada's digital sovereignty and expand AI skills for Canadians.

Microsoft is expanding its Azure Canada Central and Canada East datacenters to deliver secure, sustainable, and scalable cloud and AI capabilities.

The expansion creates thousands of construction, engineering, and technology jobs and enables Canadian firms in sectors from retail to cleantech to adopt AI.

To protect Canada's digital sovereignty, Microsoft opened a Threat Intelligence Hub in Ottawa, enhanced in-country data processing for AI services, and launched the Sovereign AI Landing Zone for secure AI deployment within Canada.

Microsoft is also investing in talent development.

Microsoft stock gained over 16% year-to-date, lagging the Nasdaq Composite’s 22% return.

Microsoft is rapidly expanding its global AI infrastructure by building a massive "super factory" data center in Atlanta and planning to double its worldwide data center footprint within two years.

The company is investing heavily in specialized AI training hubs packed with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) graphics processing units, strengthening high-speed links across its Fairwater network, and committing billions to new sites in Portugal and the UAE.

Through partnerships with G42 and regional developers, Microsoft is positioning the Middle East and Europe as key AI and cloud hubs while ramping up long-term capital spending to support large-scale AI model training and deployment.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were up 0.12% at $491.64 at last check Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

