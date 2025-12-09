Marvell Unveils Adoption Of New Chips Designed To Speed Up AI Data Centers

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) highlighted growing demand for advanced data center connectivity as more server and infrastructure vendors adopt its high-speed chip solutions.

Marvell announced broad industry adoption of its Alaska P PCIe retimer product line, as server and infrastructure vendors increasingly deploy the chips to scale high-speed connections inside advanced AI data centers.

The retimers strengthen connectivity between AI accelerators, GPUs, XPUs, CPUs, SSDs, CXL devices, and other critical components, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and power-efficient performance across servers and multi-node clusters.

Server manufacturers now use Marvell Alaska P PCIe 6 retimers in GPU- and XPU-based platforms and have rolled out retimer cards in general-purpose servers.

Cable and optical module partners have launched PCIe active electrical and active optical cables built around the technology, while storage system developers are testing the retimers to improve signal quality between CPUs and SSDs.

Xi Wang, senior vice president and general manager of the Connectivity Business Unit at Marvell, said the adoption of Alaska P PCIe retimers reinforces the company's leadership in shifting AI infrastructure from traditional servers to disaggregated, accelerator-centric compute fabrics.

Marvell stock tanked over 18% year-to-date amid concerns over loss of its custom chip business to Broadcom and Alchip, specifically from hyperscalers Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Amazon Web Services) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , impacting its projected AI-driven growth, compounded by a recent analyst downgrade and concerns over slowing XPU (AI accelerator) growth in 2026.

MRVL Price Action: Marvell Tech shares were down 1.66% at $90.46 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

