Google Faces EU Antitrust Probe On YouTube Rules, AI Model Training In Latest Crackdown

The European Commission has initiated an antitrust investigation into Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) over its use of content from publishers and creators to train its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Google’s YouTube, AI Rules Under Scanner

The European Union (EU) is examining whether Google is breaching competition rules by enforcing unfair conditions on online publishers and content creators who share videos on YouTube. The investigation will also assess whether Google’s business practices are disadvantaging rival AI model developers.

The EU’s competition chief, Teresa Ribera, emphasized the need to balance AI innovation with societal principles. The investigation is a clear indication of the EU’s commitment to safeguarding online press and content creators, she added.

Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

This move is the latest in a series of actions by the EU to enforce its digital regulations, despite pushback from U.S. tech companies and the Trump administration.

EU Ramps Up Big Tech Scrutiny

This investigation is part of the EU’s ongoing efforts to regulate the activities of major tech companies. Just last month, Google withdrew its antitrust complaint against Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the EU, a week after the regulators launched a probe into Microsoft’s cloud business.

In September, the European Commission fined Google about $3.46 billion for antitrust violations, ruling that the company unfairly favored its own adtech services over rivals. Regulators said Google's self-preferencing harmed competition across the online advertising supply chain and ordered the company to end the practice and resolve related conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the EU also launched an investigation against Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) over its introduction of the “Meta AI” assistant within WhatsApp. This investigation will be carried out under the EU’s traditional antitrust framework, unlike several ongoing inquiries related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Trump, Musk Push Back On EU Fines On X

Additionally, the EU recently slapped a €120 million ($140 million) fine on Elon Musk‘s social media company, X, for breaching the bloc’s online content rules, marking the first sanction under its Digital Services Act (DSA), which was adopted in 2022.

Musk warned that he would retaliate against the top officials responsible for the penalty, though he did not specify what form that response would take or whom it would directly target.

During a roundtable meeting in the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump called the EU’s fine on X “a nasty one” and stated, “Europe is going in some bad directions.”

Price Target: On a year-to-date basis, Alphabet stock climbed 64.95% as per data from Benzinga Pro. On Monday, it fell 2.31% to close at $314.45.

