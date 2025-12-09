Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) is advancing its European business strategy by reshaping its product lineup, partnerships, and industrial footprint to drive long-term growth and competitiveness in the region.

The company unveiled the next phase of its European transformation, pledging to sharpen its brand, cut costs, and boost agility for both retail and commercial customers as it moves to build a sustainably profitable business on the continent.

The plan rests on three pillars, namely, expanding Ford Pro’s commercial vehicle business, broadening the passenger-car lineup with distinctive new multi-energy models, and optimizing the industrial footprint to capture scale and cost efficiencies.

Ford said a fresh product offensive will introduce affordable, multi-energy cars and commercial vehicles that give customers choice on the path to electrification, with new models slated to reach showrooms in 2028.

Strategic Partnerships To Cut Costs And Speed Development

As a first concrete step, Ford announced a strategic partnership with Renault Group to speed development and scale.

Under the agreement, Ford will lead design and driving dynamics for two Ford-badged EVs built on Renault’s Ampere platform, and the companies signed a letter of intent to explore jointly developing and manufacturing light commercial vehicles on shared platforms.

Ford said the deal pairs Renault’s industrial scale with Ford’s product and customer focus to lower costs and accelerate time to market.

Ford emphasized Ford Pro as the engine of its European business, expanding beyond hardware into software and services.

The company highlighted Ford Liive Uptime, which it says converted vehicle data into actionable insights that delivered an estimated 820,000 additional days of vehicle uptime to European businesses in 2024.

Manufacturing Footprint And Alliance Execution

Ford called its partnerships with Renault, Volkswagen, and its longstanding JV with Koç Holding (Ford Otosan) critical to delivering competitive products and industrial scale.

Ford Otosan supplies electric drive units from Halewood, UK, and the company’s EVs from the VW alliance roll from a new Electric Vehicle Centre in Cologne.

Ford also outlined adjustments to its European industrial system to support multi-energy production and customer choice.

It kept Valencia central to the passenger-vehicle plan and leveraging investments in Dagenham and Halewood.

Competitive Landscape In Europe

Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) is accelerating its push into Europe’s autonomous vehicle market by partnering with Bolt.

They aim to roll out fully driverless commercial vehicles, aiming to expand market share and bring driverless mobility into everyday use.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is advancing its Europe strategy by launching a lower-priced Model 3 to revive demand, defend market share, and strengthen its position against rising competition.

F Price Action: Ford Motor shares were down 0.08% at $13.13 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

