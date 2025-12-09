Cursor's CEO Reveals 80% Of Support Now Fully Automated As Internal Help Desk Replaces Human Work

The $29 billion AI coding startup Cursor says it has automated most of its internal support operations, offering a glimpse into how artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping corporate workflows.

AI Help Desk Automates 80% Of Internal Support Tickets

Speaking at Fortune's Brainstorm AI conference in San Francisco, CEO Michael Truell said Cursor has built an internal AI help desk that resolves the majority of employee and customer support requests without human intervention, reported Fortune.

"We've already automated roughly 80% of our support tickets," Truell said, adding that the system has been customized to work with Cursor's internal knowledge and operational tools.

Internal AI Systems Let Employees Query Company-Wide Information

Truell said Cursor has also deployed an AI-powered internal communications system that lets staff ask questions and receive immediate answers sourced from across the organization.

"We have a system where folks can ask any question about the company and get it answered by an AI," he said.

He added that the company has embedded "forward-deployed engineers" to build custom AI tools for operations and sales as the company experiments with expanded automation.

Research On AI's impact On Productivity

A study by the nonprofit METR found experienced developers sometimes took longer to complete tasks due to time spent prompting and reviewing AI-generated code.

By contrast, a University of Chicago study found that teams using Cursor tools merged more code changes than non-users.

"A lot of folks think that junior developers get the most out of AI," Truell said. "It looked like senior engineers actually were more effective."

See Also: Tim Cook Shares Heartwarming ‘A Critter Carol’ Holiday Ad Shot On iPhone 17 Pro, Calling It ‘A Little Bit of Magic … A Whole Lot of Heart’

AI Workplace Disruption And Productivity Gains

Anthropic's internal research found that Claude Code boosted employee productivity while reducing collaboration, weakening skill development, and increasing anxiety about long-term job security.

Workers said AI helped them complete more work and launch new projects, but many reported collaborating less with colleagues and worrying their technical skills were deteriorating.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said AI was likely to automate 30% to 40% of work tasks in the near future, arguing the technology would reshape how jobs function rather than simply eliminate them.

He stressed the need for stronger regulation and safety as AI capabilities continue to advance.

Meanwhile, Kevin O'Leary pushed back against fears of mass job losses, saying AI was improving work by removing repetitive tasks.

He said many of his companies had adopted AI to cut costs and boost productivity, comparing the transition to earlier technology shifts such as television and radio.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock