Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) and Bolt have moved to accelerate the rollout of fully autonomous vehicles in Europe as competition intensifies to bring driverless mobility into everyday commercial use.

The companies formed a partnership to develop and deploy Level 4, fully driverless vehicles for commercial use across Europe, aiming to bring autonomous ride-hailing to mainstream mobility.

It marks Stellantis’ move to win market share from the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) , Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) , and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Waymo.

Level 4 driving, or High Driving Automation, lets a vehicle handle all driving tasks on its own within defined geofenced areas and operating conditions, requiring no human intervention while it’s in control.

The companies will combine Stellantis’ AV-Ready Platforms, including the eK0 medium van and STLA Small platforms, with Bolt’s large ride-hailing network, which operates in more than 50 countries and 23 EU member states.

Bolt plans to integrate Stellantis’ autonomous vehicles into its shared mobility platform to offer fully driverless ride services.

Stellantis designed its AV-Ready Platforms with scalable architecture, advanced sensors, high-performance computing, and built-in redundancies to meet strict safety and reliability standards while lowering operating costs for fleet operators.

Timeline And Regulatory Path

The partners plan to launch test fleets in European countries starting in 2026, following a phased rollout from prototypes to pilot fleets and then industrial-scale production, with an initial production target set for 2029.

Both companies will work closely with European regulators to ensure safe testing, certification, and deployment, while complying with data protection and cybersecurity rules.

STLA Price Action: Stellantis shares were down 0.34% at $11.90 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

