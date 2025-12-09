Elon Musk's Team Reacts After Starlink's Unexpected India Pricing Leak Goes Live — Calls It A 'Config Glitch' As Approval Wait Continues

Elon Musk‘s satellite internet company Starlink clarified Monday that subscription fees for its service in India have not been set and orders are not open, following a brief website glitch that showed dummy pricing.

The company’s website earlier showed a subscription fee for residential satellite internet service in India as ₹8,600 (about $95) per month, along with a hardware kit priced at ₹34,000 ($378), including unlimited data, a 30-day trial, and a weather-resilient service that guarantees “higher than 99.9% uptime,” according to reports.

VP Says It Was A ‘Config Glitch’

In a post on X on Monday, Starlink VP Lauren Dreyer said a “config glitch” briefly displayed dummy test data, which did not reflect the actual cost of service and was quickly corrected.

“We’re eager to connect the people of India with Starlink’s high-speed internet, and our teams are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on,” she added.

Starlink’s India Push

In July, India’s space regulator granted Starlink the license to launch commercial operations. During a recent conversation with Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath, Musk also said the company would be thrilled to launch the service in India.

The company, part of Musk’s rocket company SpaceX, also inked deals with Bharti Airtel as well as Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani‘s Jio Platforms Ltd., the country’s two top telecom networks, earlier this year, to offer internet services in the country.

As per data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), India had 999.81 million broadband subscribers at the end of October.

The firm, which provides high-speed internet services using low-Earth orbit satellites, would compete with Jio-SES and Eutelsat’s OneWeb in India. For comparison, Starlink charges U.S. customers about $120 per month plus about $349 for hardware, and most broadband plans in India cost ₹500-1,000 a month.

