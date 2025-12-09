Elon Musk's Tesla Delivers First Semi Truck To DHL, Volume Production Set For 2026

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) delivered its first Semi-truck to German multinational logistics company DHL.

DHL Promises More Semi Trucks

The company, in a statement released last week, announced that it has taken delivery of the first Tesla Semi truck in North America, taking the supply chain's "fleet of Class 8 electric vehicles in North America to more than 150," DHL said.

DHL said that the Tesla Semi truck hauled over 75,000 pounds over a 390-mile course, averaging "1.72 kWh per mile," DHL said, in its testing of over 3,000 miles.

"Our pilot of the Tesla Semi exceeded expectations, proving its ability to efficiently haul a typical DHL freight over long distances on a single charge," DHL's President of transportation for Supply Chain North America, Jim Monkmeyer, said in the statement.

DHL said the truck is operating within California and travels 100 miles per day, requiring charging once a week, offering a fully-loaded 500-mile range. The company plans to add more Semi trucks in 2026 as "Tesla begins volume production," the statement said.

"DHL has been a great partner to work with, and we appreciate their early and longstanding support for the Semi program," Tesla's Director of Semi Program, Dan Priestley, said.

Semi Truck Volume Production, Uber Fleet Deal

The news comes as Elon Musk had claimed that the Semi would enter volume production next year, amid an expansion into Europe, as the company had hired Usuf Schemo to head Tesla’s Semi operations on the continent.

Recently, the EV giant revealed an updated design for the Semi, featuring increased payload capacity and efficiency. The Semi will offer 500 miles of range and support 1.2 MW charging, Tesla said.

The company also announced a deal with Uber Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:UBER) Freight division, with Priestley hailing the deal as a driver for EV adoption, "as operators realize the cost and maintenance benefits Semi offers."

Price Action: TSLA dropped 3.39% to $439.58 at Market close, declining 0.02% during After-hours to $439.49, according to Benzinga Pro data.

