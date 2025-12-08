From Google To Meta, NextEra Locks In Massive AI Power Deals

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is taking bold steps to unlock value by expanding its energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence capabilities, and strategic acquisitions.

Expanded Partnership With Google Cloud

NextEra Energy and Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Cloud expanded their long-standing energy and technology collaboration Monday.

The companies will develop multiple new gigawatt (GW)-scale data center campuses along with the necessary generation and capacity.

They will also work together on NextEra Energy’s enterprise-wide digital transformation, using Google Cloud AI and infrastructure to accelerate the company’s technology innovation and AI deployment.

Additionally, NextEra Energy and Google Cloud plan to enhance these technological and AI developments to speed up go-to-market initiatives.

These efforts aim to transform the energy sector by accelerating data center buildouts and the energy infrastructure supporting them.

NextEra Energy plans to offer its first commercial product in the Google Cloud Marketplace by mid-2026.

NextEra Energy and Google Cloud will jointly develop multiple GW-scale data center campuses across the U.S.

Their collaboration enables rapid land, load interconnection, and generation development to support continued growth.

The first three campuses are under development, and the companies are exploring additional locations and expansions.

This announcement builds on their existing partnership, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing U.S. AI, technology, and energy leadership.

Together, they operate or have contracted approximately 3.5 GW and recently announced the Duane Arnold Energy Center restart and two new long-term power purchase agreements, adding 600 MW of clean energy in Oklahoma.

Meta Clean Energy Contracts And PPAs

NextEra Energy has secured approximately 2.5 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy contracts with Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) .

The milestone comes from signing 11 power purchase agreements (PPAs) and two energy storage agreements (ESAs), demonstrating NextEra’s ability to deliver large-scale, value-generating energy solutions.

Through these agreements, NextEra is powering 2.1 GW of clean energy via nine solar projects across three major U.S. markets, ERCOT, SPP, and MISO, directly supporting Meta’s data center operations.

In New Mexico, NextEra is providing 190 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 168 MW of battery storage through four projects.

Scheduled to come online between 2026 and 2028, the 13 projects are expected to create up to 2,440 construction jobs, drive local economic growth, and accelerate technological innovation.

Acquisition Expands Natural Gas Capabilities

NextEra Energy Resources agreed to acquire Symmetry Energy Solutions from Energy Capital Partners, enhancing its customer supply business.

This acquisition strengthens the company’s natural gas capabilities, deepens customer relationships, and positions NextEra Energy Resources as a leader in America’s energy future.

New Power Generation And Nuclear Supply Agreements

NextEra Energy Resources and Basin Electric Power Cooperative signed an MOU to explore a new combined-cycle natural gas generation facility in North Dakota.

The facility would provide 1,450 MW for multi-gigawatt data center campuses, creating jobs, generating tax revenue, and minimizing rate impacts.

NextEra Energy Resources continues its North Dakota commitment, having invested over $3.7 billion since 2003.

The company also extended its electricity supply agreement with WPPI Energy from the Point Beach Nuclear Plant into the 2050s, ensuring carbon-free baseload power for 51 utilities across Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan.

NextEra Energy stock gained 16% year-to-date due to strong demand for clean energy (especially from AI and data centers), strategic partnerships like the expanded deal with Google Cloud.

NEE Price Action: NextEra Energy shares were up 2.79% at $85.45 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $87.53, according to Benzinga Pro data.

