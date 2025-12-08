Tesla's Optimus Raises Eyebrows After 'Headset' Gesture, Shutdown—JerryRigEverything Asks Where Elon Musk Will 'Find Enough Teleoperator…'

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) humanoid robot Optimus' actions during an event in Miami have raised fresh questions about the robot's autonomy.

Optimus Appears To Take Off Headset

During Tesla's Autonomy Visualized event in Miami on Saturday, an Optimus robot can be seen standing behind the counter with bottles of water for the patrons of the event in a video that has surfaced on social media.

The video showcases an Optimus robot mimicking a gesture of taking off a headset, except the robot wasn't wearing any headsets or headgear. The robot then falls to the ground, seemingly powered down. The incident has raised questions about the robots being teleoperated

YouTuber JerryRigEverything, aka Zack Nelson, took to the social media platform X to express his views on the matter. "to the moon tho," Nelson said, taking a swipe at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has predicted that SpaceX's Starship rocket would carry Optimus robots to space.

Nelson also took a jibe at Musk’s target of setting up a 1 million unit production capacity for the Optimus robot at the Fremont, California facility, questioning if the EV giant would be able to find enough teleoperators “since the robotaxi’s still need an equal number of Safety Drivers,” he said. Nelson predicted that 2026 was going to be a “tough year” for the automaker.

Optimus' Human-Like Movements

The news comes as Tesla had recently showcased its Robot running across the floor, demonstrating life-like movements. The video comes as the Robot had previously showcased martial arts movements alongside an expert.

Interestingly, Musk had claimed that the robot wasn't teleoperated and that the movements were all AI. The robot was also showcased at a movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Tesla's Future Value, Michael Burry's Tesla Views

Musk had earlier also shared that the robot would represent 80% of Tesla's future value. The CEO has also claimed that the robot would eradicate poverty, help Japan's labor shortages, as well as be an effective surgeon.



Elsewhere, investor Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short' fame, has criticized Tesla's market capitalization, calling it "ridiculously overvalued," as well as calling the EV giant's and Musk's supporters the "Elon cult."

Price Action: TSLA jumped 0.11% to $455.00 at Market close on Friday, but declined 1.12% to $449.91 during pre-market trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos/Shutterstock