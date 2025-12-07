Bernie Sanders Says Humanity's 'Greatest Challenge' Is Ensuring AI Improves Lives And Doesn't Enrich Billionaires Like Elon Musk And Jeff Bezos

On Sunday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said that artificial intelligence and robotics could become dangerous if they benefit only big tech companies.

Sanders Warns AI Could Concentrate Power Among Tech Titans

The Vermont senator took to X and said "the greatest challenge" humanity faces is ensuring that AI and robotics are developed to improve human life, rather than erode democracy and privacy or further enrich "wealthiest people on earth even richer and more powerful."

Previously, Sanders has echoed similar sentiments. During a conversation at Georgetown University last month, he said that the key question is who holds control over AI.

Sanders questioned whether investments from figures like Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , SpaceX and xAI and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , are genuinely intended to benefit workers, healthcare, or climate initiatives.

See Also: Tesla’s New Battery Patent Could Be Key Breakthrough In Improving Efficiency Even At High Temperatures— Will This Help Expand Robotaxis?

Echoes Pope Leo XIV's Call For Ethical AI

Earlier this week, Sanders also cited remarks from Pope Leo XIV, who warned that people must remain "co-workers in the work of creation" rather than passive consumers of machine-generated content.

The pope urged that AI be developed in ways that protect dignity, free choice and authentic human relationships.

Sharing the pope's comments online, Sanders said the message underscores a broader danger: AI could centralize wealth and influence if left solely to corporate interests.

Big Tech's Record Spending Raises Stakes

The warning comes as the Magnificent Seven — Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) , Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOGL) , Amazon, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Tesla — are expected to invest nearly $400 billion in AI infrastructure this year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate gains for TSLA over short, medium and long-term periods, with more detailed performance information available here.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: lev radin on Shutterstock.com