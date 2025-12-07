Executive Exodus Hits Apple As Fears Grow Over Possible Chip Chief Departure

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is witnessing a major reshuffle in its top management, with several key personnel and engineers exiting the company. The departures, which include the heads of artificial intelligence and interface design, represent an unprecedented level of turnover in Apple’s executive suite.

What Happened: The company’s general counsel and head of governmental affairs are also on their way out. These exits have sparked concerns about Apple’s future, especially in the realm of artificial intelligence, an area where the tech giant has struggled to establish a strong foothold.

Johny Srouji, the senior vice president of hardware technologies, is reportedly mulling over leaving the company. If Srouji decides to leave, it could lead to further instability in Apple’s executive team and potentially disrupt the company’s highly-valued in-house chips initiative, reports Bloomberg.

Apple’s AI talent has been lured away by competitors such as Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) , OpenAI, and a number of startups, posing a threat to Apple’s AI development.

The company now faces the challenge of rebuilding its team and adapting to the AI era.

Also Read: Apple Gears Up for Executive Shake-Up — Here’s Who’s in the Succession Spotlight

John Giannandrea, Apple’s AI chief, is also expected to leave the company by the coming spring. His impending exit follows a series of setbacks in Apple’s AI development, including delays and underwhelming features in the company’s Apple Intelligence platform.

Despite the executive reshuffle, CEO Tim Cook asserts that Apple is working on the most innovative product lineup in its history. However, the company has not launched a successful new product category in a decade, leaving it susceptible to rivals better equipped to develop AI-centric devices.

Why It Matters: The executive departures at Apple come at a critical time when the company is trying to make headway in the field of AI.

The loss of key personnel could potentially hinder Apple’s progress in AI development, giving competitors an edge. Furthermore, the company’s ability to innovate and launch successful new product categories could be tested in the face of these challenges.

Read Next

Apple Revamps AI Strategy, Emphasizing Chatbots and Overhauling Siri