Weekend Round-Up: Metaverse Cuts, EU's Antitrust Probe, Netflix's Massive Acquisition And More

This week was a whirlwind of tech and media news, with major developments from Meta Platforms, Netflix Inc., and Amazon.com. From Meta’s potential metaverse budget cuts to Netflix’s massive acquisition, here’s a recap of the top stories.
Meta’s Metaverse Budget Cuts
Wall Street analysts have re-evaluated Meta following the company’s announcement that it may slash up to 30% of its 2026 Metaverse budget. The cuts are primarily aimed at the Quest virtual reality unit and Horizon Worlds, which account for most of the metaverse-related investment.
EU Antitrust Probe Over Meta’s WhatsApp AI Tool
The EU is reportedly planning a new antitrust investigation into Meta over the introduction of its "Meta AI" assistant within WhatsApp. The European Commission, the bloc's top antitrust enforcer, is set to announce the investigation soon.
Netflix’s $82.7 Billion Acquisition
Streaming giant Netflix announced on Friday that it will acquire HBO owner Warner Bros Discovery in a deal valued at about $82.7 billion. The cash and stock transaction values Warner Bros at $27.75 per share.
Investors Unmoved By Amazon’s AI Commentary
Despite bullish AI commentary, investors seem unmoved even as Amazon insists demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is “skyrocketing.” Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, said that the market is largely brushing off Amazon’s increasingly confident outlook on AI.
Amazon-Backed Anthropic Prepares For Massive IPO
Anthropic, backed by Google and Amazon, has reportedly begun preparations for what could become one of the biggest tech IPOs in history. The company has tapped Silicon Valley firm Wilson Sonsini to begin early IPO preparations.
