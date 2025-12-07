Elon Musk Calls Cybertruck Tesla's 'Best Ever' — But Sales Say Otherwise

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has touted the company's controversial Cybertruck as the best-ever Tesla, but the sales data tells a different story about the Cybertruck's successes (or lack thereof).

Cybertruck Is An ‘Incredible' Vehicle, Elon Musk Says

Musk took to the social media platform X on Thursday to express his thoughts on the truck, calling it an "incredible" vehicle. "Our best ever from Tesla," Musk said, as he quoted a post that showcased the Cybertruck's ability to operate in sub-zero temperatures and gas savings compared to traditional ICE-powered pickup trucks.

Tesla's Cybertruck Woes

Despite Musk's claims, SpaceX and xAI stepping in to buy the trucks, as well as Twitter (now X) founder Jack Dorsey backing the EV pickup truck, the Cybertruck has fared poorly in terms of sales, failing to translate the hype into units sold off the EV giant's showroom lots. Tesla, in Q3 2025, sold just 5,385 Cybertruck units in the U.S., representing a 62.6% YoY decline.

Recent reports also suggest that Tesla could be sitting on tens of thousands of unsold units of the truck, as the automaker also discontinued the affordable RWD Long-Range version of the pickup, which retailed for $69,990 in the U.S. just five months after launching the trim level.

The company also tried a shift in marketing strategy to help accelerate sales growth, positioning it as a rugged, lifestyle vehicle, but it hasn't helped boost adoption among customers. Tesla also recently issued a recall for the Cybertruck, recalling 6,197 units of the vehicle due to a lightbar issue.

Cybertruck's Polarizing Design, Lawsuits

Another aspect of the truck is its polarizing design, which, according to investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC, holds the product back from selling. Meanwhile, Ross Gerber, co-founder of Gerber Kawasaki, who owns a Cybertruck himself, opined that Tesla should discontinue the pickup amid poor sales.

However, the design has also resulted in lawsuits, with parents of 19-year-old Krysta Tsukahara filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the automaker for an accident in November 2024.

The parents allege that Tsukahara was trapped inside the flaming vehicle due to the Cybertruck's electronic door system. The flush door handles have been a point of contention among safety experts.

Musk's Million Bookings Claim

When it was showcased and bookings opened, Musk claimed that there were more than a million bookings for the Cybertruck. However, the company has, to date, sold approximately 57,000 units, with over 16,097 units sold in the first three quarters of 2025 so far, according to Kelley Blue Book data.

Tesla, earlier this year, began accepting Cybertruck trade-ins, offering close to $65,400 for an All-wheel-drive 2024 version, which was available at $100,000 at launch, representing a 34% decline in value.

Falling EV Demand

However, a broader look at the market would show that, besides the Cybertruck's poor performance, demand for EVs has fallen since President Donald Trump took office earlier this year.

The administration has made a series of anti-EV decisions, like the ending of the $7,500 Federal EV Credit and the recent relaxation of Corporate Average Fuel Economy norms, which have affected EV demand.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) recently paused production of the F-150 Lightning EV Pickup truck, and is reportedly considering scrapping the production altogether. Interestingly, the pickup is the best-selling EV pickup truck in the U.S. The company's EV sales also fell by over 60% in November.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) , too, scaled back on EV production as it laid off close to 3,400 workers across multiple EV facilities, as the company, during its third-quarter earnings call, announced it took on a $1.6 billion charge related to EVs.

