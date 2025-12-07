Weekend Round-Up: Ford's Support For CAFE Rollback, BYD's Milestone, GM CEO's Credit For Musk And More

This week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of automotives and technology. From Ford’s CEO hailing Trump’s CAFE rollback to BYD hitting another million-unit milestone, there’s a lot to catch up on.

Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Ford CEO Applauds Trump’s CAFE Rollback

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, has expressed his support for President Donald Trump’s decision to scale back Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms. Farley stated that this move will allow Ford to invest more in affordable vehicles, thereby leading the American-made vehicles market. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy echoed Farley’s sentiments, stating that the rollback will save Americans an average of $1,000 per car.

BYD Hits Another Million-Unit Milestone

Chinese automaker BYD has reached another significant milestone, with another of its electric vehicles hitting the one million unit sales mark. This achievement further intensifies the rivalry between BYD and Tesla Inc. BYD continues to dominate the EV market in China and is expanding its operations in other parts of Asia and Europe.

Ford’s EV Sales Plunge In November

November was a tough month for Ford electric vehicle sales, which fell by 60.8% year-on-year. The decline was attributed to multiple factors, including a fire at a key supplier and President Trump’s rollback of the Federal EV Credit. Despite the overall decline, the Mustang Mach-E’s year-to-date sales reported a 6.7% growth.

Uber Faces Challenge From Waymo

Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, believes that Uber Technologies Inc. could face significant challenges due to the expansion of Alphabet Inc.-backed self-driving company Waymo in San Francisco. Gerber stated that Waymo’s expansion has resulted in a 10% market share in the region, posing a threat to Uber.

GM CEO Credits Elon Musk for EV Growth

CEO of General Motors Co., Mary Barra, has credited Elon Musk and Tesla Inc. for the growth of the EV market in the U.S. Barra shared this during a conversation with former U.S. President Joe Biden, stating that Musk deserved the credit for the surge in the domestic EV sector.

