Apple Chip Chief Considers Exit, Tim Cook's AI Reset And More: This Week In Appleverse

It was a week of significant developments for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and its rivals. The potential departure of a top executive, a strategic reset, a key legal appointment, and a foldable phone war were among the major stories.

Apple Top Chip Executive Johny Srouji Considering Exit

The potential departure of Apple’s top chip executive, Johny Srouji, has raised concerns about the company’s leadership stability as it faces growing pressure to accelerate its artificial intelligence ambitions. Srouji, the senior vice president of hardware technologies, is reportedly “seriously considering” leaving the company, as per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This news comes amidst months of Srouji “evaluating his future” at Apple.

Analyst Says Leadership Changes Position Apple To Lead AI

On Friday, Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management suggested that Apple’s recent leadership shake-up is a strategic reset aimed at bolstering its position in artificial intelligence. Munster believes that this move will pay off, predicting that Apple’s stock will lead the Magnificent 7 through spring.

Apple, Nike And Amazon Highlighted As Top Picks On CNBC's Halftime Report Final Trades

Meanwhile, Apple, Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were among the top picks on CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades.” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, selected Nike as her final trade, backed by a recent upgrade from Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow. Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, named Amazon as his final trade.

Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold Ahead Of Apple Foldable

On the other hand, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (OTC:SSNLF) unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, a three-pane phone that folds twice into a 10-inch display tablet-phone hybrid. This launch, which precedes Apple’s long-rumored first foldable iPhone, could redefine the foldable market.

Apple Appoints Meta Legal Chief Jennifer Newstead As General Counsel

Finally, Apple appointed Meta Platforms’ chief legal officer, Jennifer Newstead, as its new general counsel and senior vice president. Newstead, who previously served as the legal advisor of the U.S. Department of State, will take on the role of senior vice president at Apple next month and assume the position of general counsel in March.

Photo by jamesteohart via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.