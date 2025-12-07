Mark Zuckerberg Delays Meta's 'Phoenix' Mixed Reality Glasses To 2027: 'Taking Extra Time To Deliver...'

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has delayed the launch of its "Phoenix" mixed reality glasses to early 2027, citing the need for more time to ensure a polished and reliable product.

Meta Phoenix Mixed Reality Glasses Launch Delayed

Meta pushed back the release of its mixed reality glasses, code-named "Phoenix," from the second half of 2026 to the first half of 2027, according to internal memos reviewed by Business Insider.

Maher Saba, vice president of Reality Labs Foundation, said the decision followed recent discussions with Zuckerberg that "focused on making the business sustainable and taking extra time to deliver our experiences with higher quality."

Reality Labs Shake-Up Slows AR Glasses Development

In a separate memo, metaverse leaders Gabriel Aul and Ryan Cairns said the timeline shift would give teams "a lot more breathing room to get the details right."

He added, "We won't compromise on landing a fully polished and reliable experience." They told teams that extending timelines "is not an opportunity" to add new features.

Employees who have seen the device said it has a Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google-like design similar to Apple Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Vision Pro and connects to an external power puck to reduce weight and prevent overheating.

Meta Smart Glasses: Praise, Challenges, AI Potential

Last month, Investor Ross Gerber praised Meta’s smart glasses, saying the technology gave him "hope" he could one day give up his smartphone.

Meta had launched two new models in September 2025: the $499 Oakley Meta Vanguard and the $799 Ray-Ban Meta Display with a built-in AR screen.

Gene Munster's hands-on review found that while the glasses impressed initially, they offered limited everyday usefulness.

Notifications worked well, but voice dictation was buggy, photo quality lagged behind phones, and AI misidentified objects. Style and practicality remained barriers for mainstream adoption.

In October, Zuckerberg said Meta's wearables could eventually become "an extremely profitable business," with AI and services layered on top of hardware providing the biggest opportunity.

He emphasized that progress on the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta was strong, and AI would likely become the primary use of these devices over time.

