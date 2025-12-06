Mark Zuckerberg Names 'Facemash', Not 'Facebook', As His Most Significant Harvard Achievement

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has named Facemash, a prank website he developed during his Harvard days, as his most impactful creation, surpassing even Facebook.

What Happened: Zuckerberg made this statement during a 2017 Harvard University commencement address. He stated that Facemash was instrumental as it led him to his wife, Priscilla Chan. “Without Facemash, I wouldn’t have met Priscilla, and she’s the most important person in my life,” Zuckerberg expressed.

Facemash, created in 2003, was a contentious site where users could rank students’ attractiveness based on photos illicitly obtained from Harvard’s online directories.

The university swiftly shut down the site, and Zuckerberg risked expulsion for violating security, infringing copyrights, and breaching individual privacy.

As reported by the Fortune, despite the scandal, Facemash had a significant impact on Zuckerberg’s personal life. It was at a farewell party, organized by friends who thought his expulsion was inevitable, that he met Chan.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg Poaches Sam Altman’s Talent With Multimillion-Dollar Offers To Build Meta’s AI Team

The pair got married in 2012 and later co-founded the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organization aimed at using technology to tackle global issues.

While the 2010 movie “The Social Network” depicted Facemash as a precursor to Facebook, Zuckerberg has downplayed its technical or conceptual significance.

However, he acknowledged that the chain of events it triggered ultimately led him to Chan, the mother of his three children.

Why It Matters: This revelation underscores the unpredictable paths that life can take. It also highlights the importance of acknowledging and learning from our past, even when it involves mistakes or controversy.

This insight into Zuckerberg’s personal journey offers a unique perspective on the man behind one of the world’s most influential tech companies.

Read Next

Harvard Expert Says Zuckerberg Is Derailing Facebook: ‘I Think The Wealth Went To His Head’