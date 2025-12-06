Elon Musk Warns of 'Response' After X Penalty, Targets Those He Says Are Responsible

Elon Musk‘s social media platform X has been hit with the equivalent of $140 million fine by the European Union (EU) on Friday.

What Happened: The European Commission accusing X of violating transparency rules under the EU’s Digital Services Act.

The Commission took issue with X’s blue checkmark feature, which it deemed misleading after its transformation into a paid feature. It also criticized X’s advertising library for its lack of transparency and failure to provide public data access for researchers.

Musk, the tech mogul behind X, took to the platform to express his indignation over the fine. He claimed that the penalty was not only imposed on the platform but also on him personally.

Musk warned of a response aimed at the top officials who imposed the penalty, though he did not elaborate on the nature of his planned response or who would be directly targeted.

“It would seem appropriate to apply our response not just to the EU, but also to the individuals who took this action against me,” he wrote.

The fine has already elicited a strong reaction from Washington, with U.S. officials interpreting the EU’s action as an assault on broader free speech rights. Some have even accused the EU of specifically targeting U.S. companies.

Why It Matters: The EU’s action has further strained its already tense relationship with the Trump administration, which has threatened to impose additional tariffs on the bloc if it continues to penalize American tech giants.

This move by the EU could potentially escalate the ongoing tech war between the U.S. and Europe, with the potential to impact global tech regulations and policies.

