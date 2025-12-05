Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is stepping up its fight for European buyers with a new, lower-priced Model 3, rolling out the refreshed variant months after its U.S. debut.

The electric-vehicle maker says the new Model 3 Standard targets customers whose demand has weakened in recent quarters and aims to reinvigorate sales.

The European rollout follows Tesla’s October launch of a lower-priced Model Y crossover in the region and comes as the company tries to defend its market share against European and Chinese competitors that are offering increasingly cheaper electric cars.

Tesla’s website lists the new Model 3 Standard at 37,970 euros ($44,299.60) in Germany, 330,056 Norwegian crowns ($32,698) in Norway, and 449,990 Swedish crowns ($47,820) in Sweden.

Tesla introduced the Standard variant in the U.S. in October, but it had not been available in European markets until now. The same model sells for $36,990 in the U.S.

The $1.5 trillion EV giant gained 13% in stock value year-to-date.

European Sales Declines Deepen

Tesla’s struggles in Europe deepened in October, as the automaker posted another sharp sales drop in the region.

The company registered 6,964 vehicles for the month, a 48.5% decline from the 13,519 registrations logged a year earlier, according to ACEA data. From January through October, Tesla’s European registrations fell 29.6% to 180,688, down from 256,495 in the same period last year.

Losses Spread Across Key Markets and China

The slump extended across multiple key markets, including Austria, Finland, and Spain, and Tesla also saw a parallel sales decline in China, where October volumes hit a three-year low.

Meanwhile, Chinese rival BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) accelerated its European momentum, while overall EV adoption in the region continued to grow, even as Tesla’s market position weakened.

Pushing Toward Full Self-Driving Launch in Europe

Tesla is now pushing ahead with plans to launch Full Self-Driving in Europe by February 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Tesla has begun offering free supervised Full Self-Driving ride-alongs across Europe as it prepares to roll out the technology in the region next year.

The company is hosting these events through year-end in major cities across Germany, France, and Italy, where Tesla staff will drive while customers ride in the passenger seat to see the system operate in real-world conditions.

Europe’s RDW confirmed it is working with Tesla on regulatory approval and backed the company’s planned February 2026 launch timeline.

Investor Ross Gerber also said the latest FSD version shows clear improvements, while Elon Musk recently suggested Tesla could reach unsupervised autonomy with an upcoming update.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 0.20% at $455.43 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Del Harper via Shutterstock