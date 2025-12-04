Elon Musk Says Tesla FSD May Let People Text And Drive, Dropping More Unsupervised FSD Hints

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has once again hinted at Unsupervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities amid text and drive claims.

Tesla FSD To Let You Text And Drive?

On Thursday, influencer Teslaconomics took to the social media platform X to question whether the FSD v14 update lets people text and drive. "Wait… am I able to text and drive on FSD v14.2.1???" The influencer shared, adding that they were on their phone during FSD for "an extended period of time."

Responding to Teslaconomics' post, Musk shared his thoughts on the matter. "Depending on context of surrounding traffic, yes," the billionaire said in his response.

FSD's Final Puzzle Piece, Experts Hail Improvements

Musk's comments could again hint at the release of Unsupervised FSD technology, which has been a key target for the company. "14.3 is where the last big piece of the puzzle finally lands," Musk had shared earlier. Interestingly, the CEO has also touted driverless operations for the Austin Robotaxi by the end of 2025 during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call.

Elsewhere, investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC hailed the system's improvements over its predecessors but outlined that the major catalyst for the company remains driverless operations.

Similarly, investment firm Gerber Kawasaki's co-founder Ross Gerber said that a major sign of progress for the company would be to take liability away from the driver and assume the liability on itself. He also highlighted mapping issues with the technology.

Price Action: TSLA jumped 1.74% to $454.53 at Market close, but declined 0.15% to $453.85 during the After-hours session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock