Lisa Su Says AMD Will Pay Trump's 15% Fee To Resume China AI Chip Sales Despite Beijing's Partial Block On Foreign Silicon

On Thursday, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su said that the company is prepared to restart shipments of its MI308 artificial intelligence chips to China after securing U.S. export licenses.

AMD Says It Will Pay 15% Fee To Resume China Shipments

Speaking at a Wired conference with senior writer Lauren Goode, Su was pressed on whether AMD would resume selling chips to China.

In response, Su said the company will comply with the Trump administration's 15% fee on MI308 exports.

The U.S. previously halted MI308 sales to China and later began reviewing applications again over the summer. AMD earlier warned that losing access to China for the export-compliant chip could reduce its revenue by roughly $800 million.

In August, President Trump said his administration struck an agreement with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD, allowing them to restart limited chip exports to China if they paid a 15% fee.

See Also: Jensen Huang Was Mistakenly Sent To A Kentucky Reform School, Where He Cleaned Bathrooms While His Brother Worked On Tobacco Farms

China Tightens AI Chip Restrictions Amid US Controls

Su's comments come as China moves to reduce reliance on American technology. Last month, Beijing reportedly ordered state-funded data centers to stop using foreign AI chips in new projects, requiring them to adopt domestic alternatives.

During the company's second-quarter earnings call, Su said, "China is an important market for us."

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Strong Earnings And A $100 Billion AI Opportunity

The remarks follow AMD's stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. The company reported $9.25 billion in revenue and forecasted fourth-quarter sales of about $9.6 billion, excluding any China sales.

AMD is also leaning on long-term growth from its multiyear partnership with OpenAI, which could generate more than $100 billion in revenue over the next several years as AMD begins supplying next-generation Instinct GPUs starting in 2026.

Price Action: AMD shares are up 79.04% year-to-date. During Thursday's regular session, the stock was down 0.74% but in the after-hours trading, it gained slightly and reached $216.20, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMD maintains a strong medium and long-term trend, though its short-term performance remains under pressure. Click here to see how it compares with its peers.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.