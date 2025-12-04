Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock held steady on Thursday after the company pushed back on reports suggesting it lowered sales growth targets for some artificial intelligence products.

The Big Tech giant told Reuters that the Information reported misrepresented how Microsoft sales quotas work and insisted it has not reduced aggregate AI quotas.

The company's denial helped its early stock losses ease.

Microsoft shares slipped on Wednesday after the Information reports said the company reduced sales targets for some AI software because customers remain cautious about adopting the new tools. Azure sales staff described the quota cuts as unusual.

A separate report indicated Microsoft is investigating a bug that has blocked customers from downloading Microsoft 365 desktop apps from the Microsoft 365 homepage since November 2.

The company traced the issue to a recent service update that disrupted the license check process and is currently testing a fix before deploying it, the Bleeping Computer reported.

An update to the bug fix is expected later today.

Microsoft is also working on separate issues affecting Excel attachments in the new Outlook client and other recent Microsoft 365 app installation problems.

The $3.6 trillion Big Tech giant gained 14% year-to-date, driven primarily by demand for its Azure cloud infrastructure and AI services.

Thirty-five analysts give Microsoft a consensus price forecast of $624.26, with Wells Fargo setting the high at $700 on October 30, 2025.

Recent Analyst Take

JPMorgan's Mark Murphy said Microsoft's partnership with Anthropic strengthens its push to advance AI tools and enterprise productivity.

After attending Microsoft Ignite, he became "incrementally positive," noting that Microsoft is actively shaping a clear, differentiated vision for enterprise AI as the technology shifts from experimentation to real deployment.

He highlighted Azure's role in powering Anthropic's Claude models, saying the deal expands Microsoft's AI strategy even as capacity constraints lightly cap Azure growth.

Murphy said Microsoft is demonstrating that the "intelligence revolution" is underway and continues to position itself as a long-term market share gainer.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were up 0.05% at $477.99 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

