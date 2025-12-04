Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) lit up Wall Street after the third quarter earnings, but the real headline wasn't the beat-and-raise—it was the velocity of Agentforce adoption. CEO Marc Benioff opened the call by calling Agentforce the company's breakout engine, declaring it the "fastest-growing product ever" as usage and customer expansion surged at a pace rarely seen in enterprise software.

Track CRM stock here.

Agentforce ARR has now reached about $540 million, soaring 330% year-over-year. And the commercial momentum is accelerating just as fast: "In just a year since we introduced Agentforce, we've closed over 18,500 Agentforce deals, 9,500 of them are paid transactions, up 50% quarter-over-quarter."

The scale highlight: customers in production with Agentforce jumped 70% quarter-over-quarter, and more than half of new bookings came from existing customers increasing deployments.

Read Also: Musk, Anthropic Battle To Build Next Microsoft, Salesforce

Agentforce ARR Growth Surge

The numbers underpin Benioff's confidence that Salesforce has moved beyond proof-of-concept AI into real-world enterprise transformation. Agentforce and Data together reached nearly $1.4 billion in ARR in the quarter, up 114% year-over-year, fueled by rapid adoption in industries ranging from retail and telecom to financial services and government.

And the usage signal is massive: Agentforce has already processed more than 3.2 trillion tokens and logged 1.2 billion LLM calls, evidence Benioff emphasized as a competitive separator. As he put it: "This is not your kind of a good AI demo. This is real enterprise adoption of agentic AI and capability at scale globally."

Read Also: Oracle Vs. Salesforce: Cloud Wars Heat Up, Stocks Take Off

Salesforce AI Platform Momentum

The third quarter performance marked what Benioff called "the best quarter we've had actually in 3 years," with RPO nearing $60 billion and operating cash flow up 17% year-over-year. And Salesforce's positioning within the broader AI ecosystem continues to tighten, supported by a striking adoption statistic: "Nearly 90% now of all of the Forbes Top 50 AI companies are using Salesforce."

That alignment with the most influential AI builders signals a strengthening flywheel: AI-driven expansion, consumption-based revenue growth, and rapidly scaling agentic workloads across global enterprises.

Salesforce isn't just selling AI tools—it's selling operational transformation. And Agentforce just became its primary growth engine.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: JackPress / Shutterstock