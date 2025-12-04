Mark Zuckerberg's Meta To Likely Face EU Antitrust Probe Over WhatsApp AI Tool: Report

The European Union (EU) is planning a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) over how the company introduced its “Meta AI” assistant within WhatsApp, according to a report published Thursday.

The European Commission, which is the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, was set to announce the investigation in the coming days, although the timing could shift, the Financial Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.

EU’s Big Tech Crackdown Ramps Up

Regulators plan to examine whether Meta’s rollout of AI-powered features inside WhatsApp complies with EU competition rules, and unlike several ongoing inquiries related to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), this one will be pursued under the bloc’s traditional antitrust framework, according to the FT report.

The European Commission and Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Meta launched its AI assistant in WhatsApp across Europe in March after earlier delays tied to regulatory complexity. The tool can generate prompts and text suggestions directly in chats.

If opened, the EU case would add to a series of recent regulatory actions targeting Big Tech, including DMA-related probes into Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) , Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) , and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) .

The commission has repeatedly said it will continue enforcing its digital regulatory regime, even amid criticism from the U.S. and the possibility of pushback from Washington.

What’s Going On With META Stock?

Meta, which also owns social media apps Facebook and Instagram, has been pouring billions of dollars into its AI efforts to compete with its Big Tech rivals. The company’s NASDAQ-listed shares have gained 6.74% so far this year, valuing the Mark Zuckerberg-led firm at about $1.6 trillion. They closed down 1.16% at $639.60 on Wednesday.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings highlight strong Growth and Quality scores for META, but Value scores remain weak, and price trends across short, medium, and long-term periods are negative.

