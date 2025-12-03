Jared Isaacman Dodges Question On Whether Elon Musk Was Present When Trump Offered Him The NASA Administrator Job: 'Don't Think It's Fair'

On Wednesday, National Aeronautics and Space Administration administrator nominee Jared Isaacman refused to say whether Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was in the room when President Donald Trump offered him the job.

Senators Press Isaacman On Musk's Possible Role

During his second confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Isaacman faced pointed questions from Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), reported The Hill.

Markey reminded Isaacman that he had avoided the same inquiry during his first hearing and pressed him again: "Was Elon Musk in the meeting at Mar-a-Lago when President Trump offered you the job?"

Isaacman sidestepped a direct answer, saying his initial conversation with Trump took place in a "ballroom-type setting" with many people coming and going.

When Markey pressed again, Isaacman said, " I don't think it's fair to bring any of them into this matter."

Markey shot back, saying the refusal "makes me think that Elon Musk was in the room" and argued that such a presence would create "a clear conflict of interest."

See Also: Ross Gerber Predicts Advancements At Tesla, Waymo Will Save ‘Meaningful Amount’ Of Lives: ‘Exciting Times’

Concerns Over SpaceX Ties And NASA Independence

Isaacman, who has commanded two private missions using SpaceX rockets, insisted he has "no direct or indirect equity exposure to any aerospace company, including SpaceX."

He also noted that all relevant financial information has been disclosed to ethics officials.

Markey said Musk's SpaceX currently receives about $15 billion in NASA contracts, a figure he cited as a reason for heightened scrutiny.

A Nomination Marked By Political Crosscurrents

Trump first nominated Isaacman in December before abruptly withdrawing the pick in May, citing a review of "prior associations."

The nomination was reinstated last month. His nomination may point to a renewed Mars-focused direction for NASA.

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella — now an executive at Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) — is also reportedly under consideration for the role.

Guastella is reportedly close to Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine, a key Trump ally. Both men have reportedly met with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, whom Trump appointed as NASA's interim administrator in July.

Tesla holds a solid position in Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, with strength in its medium and long-term price trends, though its short-term trend is still trending lower. Click here to see how the stock stacks up against its peers.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock/Nadezda Murmakova

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.