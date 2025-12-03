Jensen Huang Was Mistakenly Sent To A Kentucky Reform School, Where He Cleaned Bathrooms While His Brother Worked On Tobacco Farms

Jensen Huang's path to becoming the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) began with a childhood detour that landed him and his brother in a Kentucky reform school their family mistakenly believed was a prestigious boarding academy.

A Harsh Start In Rural Kentucky

When Huang was nine, he and his older brother were sent to live with their uncle.

Soon after, their uncle enrolled them in the Oneida Baptist Institute in rural Kentucky, assuming it was a traditional boarding school. Instead, it was a reform institution for troubled boys — a place where discipline, chores and rough behavior were routine.

Huang was assigned to scrub bathrooms daily, while his brother spent hours working on a tobacco farm. Despite the harsh environment, Huang later said the experience shaped his work ethic rather than breaking him.

He recalled in a 2022 interview with Stratechery that the school was affordable and that "everybody had chores," noting that at that age, he simply accepted the conditions as normal.

"​​I was the only kid cleaning bathrooms, that was a lot of bathrooms. I think that we learned hard work, but it never occurred to us that it was hard work, we just thought that's what kids do."

Finding Small Joys Amid Hardship

Though the school attracted many troubled students — Huang once said nearly all of them smoked — he remembers moments of joy.

"There were tough kids, there was a lot of tough talk, one hundred percent of the kids smoked — I didn't, but everybody else did…we managed to ignore all that and stuck to what we did," Huang said.

The Nvidia CEO played soccer, table tennis and joined the swim team and found support in small interactions, including following a Vietnam veteran handyman on nightly rounds in exchange for a soda at the end of the shift.

"I thought that was fantastic," Huang said of those simple rewards that brightened an otherwise difficult routine.

Two years after the brothers arrived, their parents joined them in the U.S. The family settled near Portland, Oregon, where Huang thrived academically and athletically.

He graduated from high school at 16, briefly washed dishes at Denny's and went on to earn engineering degrees from Oregon State University and Stanford.

From Denny's Table To Tech Empire

In 1993, at a Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) restaurant in San Jose, Huang and fellow chip designers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem founded Nvidia.

Huang, then 30, has led the company ever since. Nvidia went public in 1999 and today sits at a market value of about $4.36 trillion.

Huang's net worth now stands at $158 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

In 2019, Oneida honored Huang by naming a new girls' dormitory and classroom building after him. Huang and his wife, Lori, contributed a $2 million matching grant, the institute said on its website.

Earlier this month, Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, a 62% jump from the prior year and above the $54.88 billion consensus estimate.

The company delivered earnings of $1.30 per share, surpassing expectations of $1.25.

This quarter marked Nvidia's 12th consecutive double beat, with both revenue and profit topping Wall Street forecasts. It was also the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history.

